"I do want to address the tragedy of what happened in my home state," Harris, a former California senator and state attorney general, told a crowd in Tallahassee, Florida, at the beginning of her speech to mark the 50th anniversary the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.
"A time of a cultural celebration ... and yet another community has been torn apart by senseless gun violence," the vice president said, noting that the shooting took place on the weekend of the Lunar New Year. The attack happened at a dance studio Saturday night near a Lunar New Year festival celebration in the city approximately seven miles from downtown Los Angeles.
"So Doug and I join the president and Dr. Biden, and I know everyone here, in mourning for those who were killed, as we pray for those who are injured, and as we grieve for those many people whose lives are forever changed. All of us in this room and in our country understand this violence must stop," Harris said. "And President Biden and I and our administration will continue to provide full support to the local authorities as we learn more."
"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park," he said. "I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead."
The White House announced earlier Sunday that the president had been briefed by Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and had directed her to "make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities," while providing him regular updates.
The Bidens remain at their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and are expected to return to Washington, DC, on Monday.
