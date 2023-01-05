Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson set to publish 'Lovely One' memoir

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is releasing a memoir on her life titled "Lovely One."

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is planning to release a memoir on her life titled "Lovely One," the book's publisher announced Thursday.

In the memoir, Jackson, who made history last year as the first Black woman to join the court, will chart her personal history, from her upbringing in Miami and her years at Harvard to her early legal career, marriage and motherhood, and ascension to the Supreme Court, according to a statement from Random House.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

