Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has street in Miami-Dade County named for her

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson looks on at a street sign named after her during a street renaming ceremony in Miami-Dade County on March 6 in Cutler Bay, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will have a street named after her where she was raised in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Jackson made history last year when she was sworn into the nation's highest court, becoming the first Black woman to hold a seat on the bench. She was raised in Miami where she attended high school and participated in debate tournaments.

