Justice Department warns of dramatic increase in 'sextortion' schemes targeting boys

At least 3,000 minors, mostly boys, have been targeted by financial "sextortion" schemes this year, a dramatic increase from previous years, the Justice Department announced in a public safety alert on December 19.

 Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Using social media platforms, predators will, in some cases, start communicating with the targeted minor before moving the conversation to a different platform that primarily uses direct messaging, according to the department. Victims are tricked into providing explicit material, and then the perpetrators will demand money -- sometimes thousands of dollars -- threatening to release the images to family members and friends of the victim, the department says.

