The Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled new charges against members of small separatist political groups accused of working with agents of the Russian government to influence a local Florida election with aspirations of extending those efforts to the 2020 presidential campaign.

The indictment expands a criminal case involving Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, a Russian national accused of working with Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, agents to orchestrate a years-long influence campaign aimed at sowing discord in the US and interfering in American elections beginning in 2014.

