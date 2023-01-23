Upcoming state-level pushes to further restrict abortion access will be on the radar of the US Justice Department, top DOJ officials said Monday as they touted the work the Biden administration has sought to do to shore up abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal last year.

"We've obviously been very active in monitoring what's happening in the states and locally, and given that most state legislatures now are coming back into session, we'll be continuing to do so and looking at any laws that may get passed that infringe on federal protections," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, who leads a department task force on reproductive rights that was launched after the Supreme Court's decision.

