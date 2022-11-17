The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration's student debt relief program.

"The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary's action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week," the DOJ said in the filing with US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the administration asked to pause a lower court judge's ruling striking down the policy.

CNN's Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.