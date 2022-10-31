The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes.

The allegations "raise serious concerns of voter intimidation, the Justice Department wrote, adding that "vigilante ballot security efforts" and "private campaigns to video record voters" likely violate the federal Voting Rights Act,

