Federal prosecutors rested their case on Thursday against five alleged leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, ending the initial phase of the first seditious conspiracy trial in over a decade.

Over four weeks, government witnesses -- including several FBI agents, US Capitol Police officers, current and former members of the Oath Keepers and a representative from Facebook who testified about social media messages celebrating the violence -- testified to back up the Justice Department's case that the five defendants plotted to stop the electoral college count on January 6, 2021.

