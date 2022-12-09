The Justice Department is still demanding the Trump team designate a custodian of records to attest that all documents marked classified have been returned to the government, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The Trump team has not named anyone to serve as a custodian of records in part because anyone selected would almost certainly face legal jeopardy, according to the source. There are also concerns that anyone from Trump's current team named as custodian could not comprehensively answer questions about how documents were retained and managed since the former president left the White House, the source said.

