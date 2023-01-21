Justice Department investigators on Friday found additional classified material after conducting a search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home, the president's personal attorney said in a statement.

Bob Bauer said that during the search, which took place over nearly 12 hours Friday, "DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years."

