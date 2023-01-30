The Justice Department has closed an investigation into whether retired Marine Gen. John Allen lobbied the US government on behalf of Qatar during the Trump administration without bringing any charges against him, according to his attorney.

"We have been informed by the Department of Justice National Security Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California that the investigation of General John R. Allen (Ret.) has been closed and that no criminal charges will be brought against General Allen under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or any other law, based on, or as a result of General Allen's trip to Qatar in June 2017 or the government's investigation of those events," attorney David Schertler told CNN in a statement Monday night.

