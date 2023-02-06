The Justice Department has charged two people with conspiracy to damage energy facilities, alleging that the Maryland-focused plot was driven by ethnically or racially motivated extremist beliefs.

The DOJ unveiled the charges on Monday and announced the arrest of two individuals, Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida.

