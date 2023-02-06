wire Justice Department charges two people with conspiracy to destroy energy facilities By Holmes Lybrand and Tierney Sneed, CNN Feb 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Justice Department has charged two people with conspiracy to damage energy facilities, alleging that the Maryland-focused plot was driven by ethnically or racially motivated extremist beliefs.The DOJ unveiled the charges on Monday and announced the arrest of two individuals, Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida.The individuals "conspired and took steps to shoot multiple electrical substations" in the Baltimore area, US Attorney of Maryland Erek Barron said at a news conference Monday.The charges come as domestic violence experts have warned that attempts by extremist groups to attack power facilities are trending up.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Missouri Alzheimer's numbers increasing significantly +3 Education Acing the ACT wasn't so hard, Central scholar says Public Safety Law enforcement investigating recent death in Buchanan County jail +4 Education Buchanan County students move onto Regional Spelling Bee More Local News → 0:39 Mild & Breezy Monday 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:31 Tn Exchange UPDATE: Smoke from Illinois warehouse fire visible in Region National Video New thrift store in Big Sky provides affordable goods 1:43 National Video ParaPRO Presents the Future of Scientific Exchange at Maui Derm Hawaii 2023
