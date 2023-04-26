Justice Department challenges Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors

On April 26, the Justice Department filed a complaint challenging a recently enacted Tennessee bill that prohibits gender-affirming care for minors, saying it "denies necessary medical care to youth based solely on who they are."

 Sarah Silbiger/Pool/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Wednesday filed a complaint challenging a recently enacted Tennessee bill that prohibits gender-affirming care for minors, saying it "denies necessary medical care to youth based solely on who they are."

DOJ argues in its complaint that the legislation violates the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause by discriminating on the basis of both sex and transgender status and asks the court to issue an immediate order to block the law from taking effect on July 1.

