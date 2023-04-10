Justice Department asks appeals court to freeze judge's order that could make abortion pill unavailable Friday

A patient prepares to take mifepristone, the first pill given in a medical abortion, at Women's Reproductive Clinic of New Mexico in Santa Teresa, January 13.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/File

The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Monday to put on hold a judge's ruling that could make a medication abortion drug unavailable nationwide starting Friday at midnight.

The request, filed on Monday before the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, is seeking a short-term administrative stay as well as a long-term stay pending appeal on a lower court ruling from US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who ordered the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the drug to be suspended.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.