Attorney General Merrick Garland and Steve Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announced new regulations Friday that would subject pistol stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration.

Gun control proponents argue that stabilizing braces -- which can be attached to pistols -- effectively transform a pistol into a short-barreled rifle, which are heavily regulated under the National Firearms Act (NFA).

