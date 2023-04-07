Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday that he did not disclose luxury travel paid for by a Republican donor because he was advised at the time that he did not have to report it.

In a rare statement sent via the Supreme Court's public information office, Thomas said that the trips he and his wife took with the donor Harlan Crow and his wife -- whom Thomas describes as among his family's "dearest friends" -- were the "sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends" that he was advised did not require disclosure.

