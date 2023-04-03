wire Judge won't let news cameras broadcast Trump's full court appearance By Tierney Sneed Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday in a Manhattan state court, a judge said Monday night.New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan rejected a request by several media organizations, including CNN, for permission to broadcast the historic proceedings.Trump's arraignment -- like most arraignments in the Manhattan courthouse -- is a public proceeding, but news cameras are not usually allowed to broadcast from inside the courtroom.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Local News Lack of male mental health workers could keep some from treatment +3 Consumer Despite increased demand, marijuana experts not concerned about shortages Public Safety Water project to close section of South 28th Street Social Services Grants available for water fountains, bottle-filling stations More Local News → 0:48 Cool & Cloudy Monday Updated 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:47 National Video 0:49 Tn Exchange Duke 1:53 National Video How Wisconsin’s men’s hockey new coach hopes to reinvigorate the program
