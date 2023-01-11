A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can use video of then-President Donald Trump telling the far-right group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" in the trial against several of the group's leaders charged with seditious conspiracy.

District Judge Timothy Kelly said that the former president's comments showed "an additional motive to advocate for Mr. Trump (and) engage in the charged conspiracy" to keep Trump in power.

