The federal district judge who first suspended the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of the so-called abortion pill mifepristone failed to disclose during his Senate confirmation process two interviews on Christian talk radio where he discussed social issues such as contraception and gay rights.

In undisclosed radio interviews, Matthew Kacsmaryk referred to being gay as "a lifestyle" and expressed concerns that new norms for "people who experience same-sex attraction" would lead to clashes with religious institutions, calling it the latest in a change in sexual norms that began with "no-fault divorce" and "permissive policies on contraception."

