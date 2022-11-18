A Georgia judge acknowledged on Friday that "time was of the essence" as he decides whether to allow early voting on Saturday, November 26, in the state's US Senate run-off election, though he did not give a specific timeframe for when he will issue a ruling.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox only said at a hearing Friday that it would come at an "appropriate time."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.