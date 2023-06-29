(CNN) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Kentucky Senate Bill 150, which would have prohibited transgender minors from receiving several forms of gender-affirming care. The ruling stops the law from taking effect while other courts hear challenges to the law.

“Based on the evidence submitted, the court finds that the treatments barred by SB 150 are medically appropriate and necessary for some transgender children… These drugs have a long history of safe use in minors for various conditions,” US District Judge David J. Hale said in his ruling.

