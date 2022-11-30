Judge scolds Justice Department for its slow investigations at hearing for Rep. Matt Gaetz's convicted associate

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, seen here in June 2020, has pleaded guilty to underage sex trafficking and five other felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1 in Orlando.

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/AP/FILE

A federal judge scolded the Justice Department on Wednesday over what he characterized as slow-moving investigations during a hearing for one of GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz's former associates, saying the probes have "no end in sight."

The Gaetz associate, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, has pleaded guilty to underage sex trafficking and five other felonies, and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Orlando. As part of his plea deal, Greenberg cooperated extensively with prosecutors, including by providing information about Gaetz related to the sex-trafficking probe, a source familiar with the case previously told CNN.

CNN's Paula Reid contributed to this story.

