A federal judge on Friday said that E. Jean Carroll, in her defamation case against former President Donald Trump, can use as evidence the testimony of two other sexual assault accusers as well as the "Access Hollywood" tape, in which he bragged about being able to grope women.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Trump's request that the judge block the accusers from testifying at trial. Trump also asked the judge to block the Access Hollywood tape from being played at the trial.

