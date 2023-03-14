A federal judge told lawyers involved in a major medication abortion case last week that he did not want to publicize plans to hold a hearing in the case because of a "barrage" of death threats and other harassment that has been directed towards his courthouse, according to a transcript obtained by CNN of a private status conference.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, on a teleconference with the attorneys on Friday, said: "This is not a gag order but just a request for courtesy given the death threats and harassing phone calls and voicemails that this division has received."

