A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump's request to block the New York attorney general's office from seeking materials from his private trust.

Judge Donald Middlebrooks ruled that the attorney general's office "raises four reasons -- all of which are likely correct -- why Plaintiff has no substantial likelihood of success on the merits."

