The conspiracy trial of six people affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group descended into chaos Monday after revelations that the jury had access in their ongoing deliberations to two video clips that the judge had prohibited during the trial.

Defense lawyers moved for a mistrial after they discovered that the two video clips, which were part of a montage put together by federal prosecutors to show the overall violence that happened on January 6, 2021, were given to jurors to review.

