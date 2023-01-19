A federal judge declined Thursday to dismiss the criminal contempt of Congress charge brought against former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

In his opinion, US District Judge Amit Mehta dismantled a wide variety of arguments that Navarro had brought trying to get the case thrown out. Mehta's decision clears the way for the contempt of Congress case -- the second such prosecution that the Department of Justice has brought stemming from the now-defunct House January 6 probe -- to go to trial at the end of the month.

