A Georgia Superior Court judge has overturned the state's law banning abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy, ruling it unconstitutional and saying it cannot be enforced.

The decision from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney makes the procedure legal in the state again until at least 20 weeks of pregnancy, effective immediately. The judge's order comes in response to a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds and will apply statewide.

