Judge orders former Trump adviser Peter Navarro to turn over emails from his private account said to be White House records

Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro arrives at a district court for a motion hearing in August 2022 in Washington, DC. A federal judge has ordered Navarro to turn over to the US government certain emails from his time at the White House.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

A federal judge has ordered former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro to turn over to the US government certain emails from his time at the White House, granting the Justice Department a victory in a civil lawsuit the department brought against the ex-trade adviser.

US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said that the emails in question -- from a non-official email account Navarro used at the time -- were covered under the Presidential Records Act.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.