The New York judge handling Donald Trump's criminal case approved a protective order on Monday that limits the former president's ability to publicize information on social media related to evidence in the investigation.

The Manhattan district attorney's office had submitted the protective order to restrict Trump's ability to share information his attorneys receive in the discovery process in part because of Trump's social media posts about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and witnesses in the case.

