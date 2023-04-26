The judge overseeing a civil battery and defamation trial for columnist E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump warned the former president's counsel on Wednesday about comments their client made on social media about the case.

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, outside the presence of the jury, flagged to federal District Judge Lewis Kaplan a post Trump made on his social media site Truth Social earlier Wednesday about the lawsuit. The post called the suit a scam and mentioned DNA on Carroll's dress that she alleges she was wearing at the time Trump allegedly forcibly raped and groped her in a Manhattan luxury department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied the allegations.

