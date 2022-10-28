Judge denies request for temporary restraining order in Arizona voter intimidation case

Fences surround the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 25. A federal judge rejected a request for a temporary restraining order targeted at conduct outside of Arizona drop box locations that some voters have described as intimidating.

 Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge rejected a request by a retirees' association that he issue a temporary restraining order targeted at conduct outside of Arizona drop box locations that some voters have described as intimidating.

US District Judge Michael T. Liburdi said in an opinion Friday that the association, the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, had "not provided the Court with any evidence that Defendants' conduct constitutes a true threat." The retirees' association had sued Clean Elections USA and its founder Melody Jennings, who publicly called for individuals to gather at ballot drop box locations and surveil voters. The association is accusing her and the group of coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation. The decision denying the temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction will be appealed, according to a notice by the plaintiffs to the docket soon after the decision came down.

