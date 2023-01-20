A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought by a former state attorney in Florida who sued Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending him last year.

US District Judge Robert Hinkle said in his opinion Friday that DeSantis' suspension of Andrew Warren, the ousted state attorney for Hillsborough County, violated Florida's Constitution, but as a federal judge, he could not rule against a state official based only on the violation of state law.

