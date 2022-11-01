After hinting some charges may be dropped in the foreign lobbying trial of longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack, a federal judge on Tuesday is allowing the charges to stand and the case may soon go to the jury.

US District Judge Brian Cogan indicated in court on Monday that he was "thinning some things out" and considering not letting some counts against Barrack and co-defendant and former assistant Matthew Grimes go to the jury.

