Democrat Josh Shapiro was sworn in on Tuesday as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at a festive inaugural ceremony in Harrisburg and called his election victory a rejection of "extremism" while declaring his place in history as the "the next link in the chain of progress."

Surrounded by family, state government leaders, members of Congress and former governors, Shapiro put his hand on three Hebrew Bibles as he took office. One of the holy books came from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where in 2018 a gunman killed 11 people, including a number of Holocaust survivors, in the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history.

