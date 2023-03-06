House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has subpoenaed the former executive director for the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, according to a copy of the document obtained by CNN.

The move is a sign Jordan intends to probe Jankowicz's brief tenure at the now-disbanded disinformation board, which was met with intense backlash from Republican and conservative media, as part of his effort to show the federal government has been "weaponized" against conservatives. Jankowicz's deposition is scheduled April 10.

