The House Judiciary Committee has sent subpoenas to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Global Engagement Center for documents as it continues to investigate whether the federal government pressured social media companies to censor certain viewpoints.

The subpoenas mark an escalation in the panel's inquiry, as House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan described the agencies responses to previous voluntary request in March as "inadequate" in the subpoena cover letter and said that none of the agencies have produced any documents responding to previous requests to date.

