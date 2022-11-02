GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who serves as ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, put the Department of Justice and FBI on notice Wednesday in letters detailing potential investigations if Republicans reclaim the House majority and he is given the powerful gavel of the Judiciary Committee.

In the letters sent days before the November midterms, sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Jordan reiterates a wide range of requests Republicans have made over the last year. Jordan also calls on both officials to produce a long list of documents by November 16 and instructs them to preserve documents as well.

