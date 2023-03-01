Chief Justice John Roberts pounded away on the price tag -- "about half a trillion dollars" -- for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program during oral arguments Tuesday. But as he repeatedly cited the big cost, he reinforced a broader, more familiar point that could further undercut executive power and enhance the Supreme Court itself.

Roberts was especially active in the center chair, asserting the court's authority and his own, during a session that lasted three and a half hours. Now in his 18th term, Roberts has sometimes struggled to control his colleagues, the majority of whom reside to his ideological right but these cases afforded him a commanding presence in an area of the law he's been driving.

