John Lewis to be honored on US postage stamp next year

A new stamp celebrates the life of US Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights legend and longtime congressman.

 US Postal Service

The late civil rights trailblazer and congressman John Lewis will be honored on a new postage stamp in 2023, the US Postal Service announced Tuesday.

The Georgia Democrat, who dedicated his life to activism and spent more than three decades in Congress fighting for civil rights, will be featured on a stamp using a photograph taken for a 2013 issue of Time magazine, USPS said in a statement. The photograph was taken by Marco Grob.

