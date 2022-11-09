Democrat John Fetterman will win the Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN projects, defeating Republican Mehmet Oz, flipping the seat and delivering Democrats a leg up in their efforts to keep their majority.

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor since 2019, and Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, ran one of the most contentious and expensive Senate contests in the country -- all of it while Fetterman continued his recovery from a pre-primary stroke that often limited his ability to speak on the trail.

