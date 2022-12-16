President Joe Biden is expected to name former congressman Joe Kennedy III as his special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, according to two people familiar with the plans, installing a member of one of the United States' most famous political families to the post at a critical moment for the region.

The role has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney, also a former congressman and White House chief of staff, left the post at the end of the Trump administration.

