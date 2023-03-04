House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday sent FBI Director Christopher Wray a letter requesting interviews with 16 bureau employees, whose testimony he said is "vital for carrying out our oversight."

The Ohio Republican, who is seeking to prove that the federal government has been "weaponized" against conservatives, said he wants the FBI to work with the committee to arrange their interviews by March 8. The names of the 16 FBI employees are redacted in the letter.

