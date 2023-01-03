Conservative hardliners nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Tuesday to be speaker of the House during the chamber's second and third votes amid the floor fight for House leadership.

Jordan, in an effort to show party unity, nominated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in the second round of voting. Speaking on the House floor Tuesday, Jordan said the the differences among Republican lawmakers "pale in comparison" to the differences between Republicans and Democrats.

CNN's Annie Grayer and Jessica Dean contributed to this report.

