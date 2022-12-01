Jim Clyburn becomes assistant leader, stays in Democratic leadership

Rep. James Clyburn, here on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2021 in Washington DC, was elected by affirmation as assistant leader in the next Congress.

 Getty Images

Rep. Jim Clyburn, who is the current Democratic whip, was elected by affirmation as assistant leader in the next Congress after Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island launched a last-minute bid to run against him Wednesday.

Cicilline surprised Democrats with his 11th hour bid, saying in a letter to his colleagues obtained by CNN that he believed it was important to have an LGBTQ person in leadership. During a closed-door meeting with Democrats on Thursday, he addressed his caucus and announced he was withdrawing his name, paving the way for Clyburn to win by acclamation.

