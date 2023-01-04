First lady Jill Biden will undergo a procedure next week to remove a lesion that was found during a routine skin cancer screening, her press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Wednesday.

"During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First Lady's right eye," White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the first lady's office. "In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed."

CNN's Betsy Klein, Kate Bennett, Kevin Liptak and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

