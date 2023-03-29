First lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, later Wednesday to attend a vigil honoring the lives lost in the mass shooting at The Covenant School, the White House announced.

"Following her visit to Ohio today to meet with military families, the First Lady will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to join a candlelight vigil to honor and mourn the lives of the victims of The Covenant School shooting," Biden spokesperson Vanessa Valdivia said in a tweet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.