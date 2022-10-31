First lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend Game Four of the World Series in Philadelphia on Tuesday, serving as a representative of the White House's cancer initiative while also getting a chance to root on her Philadelphia Phillies.

The first lady will attend the game as part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, where she'll "join players, umpires, coaches, and fans in Major League Baseball's annual Game four tradition of honoring those affected by cancer as part of the league's support and partnership with Stand Up To Cancer," the White House said in a statement.

CNN's Jacob Lev contributed to this report.

