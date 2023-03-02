First lady Dr. Jill Biden offered a window into her marriage with President Joe Biden, telling CNN in an interview that she maintains a "good balance" in the types of insight and advice she offers her husband.

"Certainly I tell him stories, and I have things that I've seen and things that people want and where their challenges are," she said during an interview in Nairobi, Kenya, which airs as a part of "CNN Primetime: Jill Biden Abroad," which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday . "So, it's not that I'm like weighing in. It's like, let me tell you what I saw or what I heard, or what people are saying to me."

